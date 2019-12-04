Harrogate Theatre Choir at Fountains Abbey

Date/Time
Date(s) - 07/12/2019
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Brighten up your weekend with a day out at the abbey to enjoy the warming sight of the ruins illuminated with all the colours of the rainbow. Enjoy all that Fountains Abbey has to offer, including a mulled wine or lunch at the cafe.
Then as the afternoon light starts to fade, follow the fairy lights down to the abbey and wander through the ruins aglow with bright and colourful lights. It’s really casual so there’s no need to sit and get chilly. Stop by and we’ll get you in a festive mood! Bring your singing voices in case you want to sing along!