Harrogate Rugby Club Foundation Official Launch

The Harrogate Rugby Club Foundation officially launches this Saturday on Tiger Day at the rugby club.

The Foundation is already working hard in the community to tackle the barriers that the residents of Harrogate have when accessing rugby. On Saturday some of that hard work will be on show as children from local schools that have been receiving free tag rugby sessions will be pitchside as ball boys/girls for the Mens first XV game vs Sheffield Tigers.

To mark the launch, entrance to ALL games this weekend will be free! starting with the Ladies’ game at 11:30 am vs Leicester Tigers and ending with the men’s games.

This Saturday’s launch is the first step in a long journey that will see The Harrogate Rugby Club Foundation impact over 1000 Harrogate residents in 2023/2024 and provide the community with Free tag rugby sessions to schools, community fitness sessions and walking/mixed ability rugby programs.