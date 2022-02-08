Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra celebration of female composers

Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 February 2022

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

Saint Marks Church

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 8AY



Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to introduce their first in a celebration of female composers;

Saturday 12 February at 7:30pm at St Marks Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate

Almost two centuries after it was first heard in Germany, Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to be giving what they believe to be the first UK performance of the first symphony by Emilie Mayer – a mid-nineteenth century composer whose music, in her day, was renowned throughout her native Germany and beyond.

After her death in 1883, her music faded into obscurity, not one of her symphonies has a full score and all parts available for orchestras to explore and study.

Transferring them into digital sheet music is a lengthy task, but after a member of Harrogate Philharmonic undertook the challenge during lockdown. They believe it is the first UK performance of her Symphony No 1 in C minor. Bold and confident, Mayer’s symphonies involve rhythmic complexity with drama and passion. If you like the music of Mendelssohn, Schumann and some of the other Romantic greats, you’ll love Mayer!

Complementing Mayer’s work we also include Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme (1877). Featuring a dear friend of the Philharmonic, cello soloist Dr George Kennaway. Comprising a theme and 8 variations, the piece is challenging, requiring the soloist to perform almost continuously and in the higher register.

Tickets are available in advance only from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal, but you can still use just a card), priced at £11 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free.