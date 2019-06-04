Harrogate MG and Classic Cars 2019

2 months ago
Date/Time
Date(s) - 03/08/2019 - 04/08/2019
All Day

Location
Bewerley Park

Nidderdale Agricultural Show Ground
Pateley Bridge
North Yorkshire
HG3 5BD


Classic car show welcoming all marques; individuals, clubs and trade stands welcome (traders subject to advance booking). You do not need to be a member of a classic car club to attend this event.

The main event which incorporates the MGOC Northern National with Concours and Condition Competitions, an award for the best non-MG and a prize for the best Club display, is on SUNDAY 4 AUGUST 2019 with a run on the Saturday to explore the local area and a BYO BBQ on Saturday evening with entertainment, in the marquee, by the Morris Minors Club.

This year we have opened the event to all marques and several non-MG clubs have already booked in, together with a wide variety of trade stands.

Admission to the event is £5 per adult (under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult), with a discounted entry for clubs who book and prepay for their tickets.

Camping is available on the large on-site camping area at £5 per adult per night.

For further information please contact us.





