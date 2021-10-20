Harrogate Male Voice Choir in Concert

Date/Time
Date(s) - 16 January 2022
2:30pm - 4:30pm
Location
Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate HG2 7LH
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG2 7LH
Harrogate Male Voice Choir return to Starbeck Methodist Church for a Sunday afternoon concert.
HMVC are a thriving organisation who celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019 with a concert at The Royal Hall.
They love a good tune and deliver their songs with sincerity.
Their expressive singing and attention to diction and dynamics will make for a very enjoyable afternoon.
Entry, £6 at the door.