Harrogate Male Voice Choir in Concert

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16 January 2022

2:30pm - 4:30pm

Location

Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate HG2 7LH

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7LH



Harrogate Male Voice Choir return to Starbeck Methodist Church for a Sunday afternoon concert.

HMVC are a thriving organisation who celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019 with a concert at The Royal Hall.

They love a good tune and deliver their songs with sincerity.

Their expressive singing and attention to diction and dynamics will make for a very enjoyable afternoon.

Entry, £6 at the door.