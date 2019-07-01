Harrogate International Festivals presents Carnival

Please share the news













Harrogate Valley Gardens, Valley Dr - Harrogate

Date/Time

Date(s) - 27/07/2019

10:00am - 6:00pm

Location

Harrogate Valley Gardens

Harrogate Valley Gardens, Valley Dr

Harrogate



HG1 2SZ



On Saturday 27 July Harrogate Welcomes the World with the Carnival – a true party in the park with experiences and fun to explore for all the family.

The Carnival celebrations kick off with an opening parade featuring ensembles, music, and dance from around the world including street theatre and some of our local performers too. An explosion of colour and sound through the town – what better way to announce that Harrogate is ready to welcome the world?!

The bandstand will play host to a variety of musicians. Expect New Orleans meets 90’s club classics with Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, hip hop and afrobeat from Tetes de Pois, Latin and Jamaican groove from Dennis Rollins, and Sambroso recreate the irresistibly smooth sound of the Buena Vista Social Club.

There’s a huge array of family-friendly activities on offer, with dance and craft workshops, storytelling, rides, walkabout street theatre and more across the gardens throughout the day.

In our Dance Zone you can sit back and watch or dig out your dancing shoes to learn Egyptian Tandoura, Turkish Belly Dancing or Indian Dance from Annapurna Dance.

The Theatre of Food is a fully immersive stage offering cooking sessions and inspiring food demonstrations from around the world. We’ve also teamed up with some of the best street food suppliers to curate a fantastic array of cuisines – you’ll even see some of our favourite locals getting involved too.

Make sure you join us in Harrogate town centre from 10am to catch all of the action!

Commissioned by Harrogate Welcomes the World and Harrogate Borough Council