Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity hold exclusive preview evening at Cedar Court Hotel with local artist Jos Haigh

Date(s) - 27/11/2020

3:00pm - 6:30pm

Cedar Court Hotel

On Friday 27 November, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) will be holding an exclusive preview evening at Cedar Court Hotel in collaboration with Jos Haigh, a local artist who exhibits widely across the UK. This event, which will run from 3-6.30pm, will be an opportunity for the public to experience the vibrant artwork that Jos has kindly donated to HHCC, and to meet the artist herself while enjoying mince pies and mulled wine.

The public will also be able to purchase the stunning paintings, with 100% of the sale price going directly to HHCC, as well as Christmas gifts and HHCC’s recently launched 2021 calendar, all in aid of supporting Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).





The charity raises money to help the Trust go the extra mile providing excellent care and has recently funded colouring and art materials for patients staying at Harrogate District Hospital during the pandemic. Patients have benefitted hugely from these resources, keeping them entertained and spirits lifted while fewer ward visits have been allowed.

This exclusive preview evening will be free to enter, although tickets will need to be booked in advance by emailing hdft.hhcc@nhs.net. Jos’ paintings are also available to view and purchase now on https://hhcc.co.uk/art/ with all proceeds going straight to HHCC.

Jos said: I followed a scientific career but have always painted in my spare time for family, for friends and for me. I paint wildlife, dog portraits and breezy flowers in bright, bold and flowing colours, trying to create striking pictures that bring joy. I chose to donate these paintings after the extremely tough year HDFT has had dealing with a global pandemic as well as the usual challenges that healthcare brings. I wanted to say a ‘rainbow’ thank you to my local NHS Trust for all it has done and continues to do, so I hope these paintings will bring some colour and joy in what continues to be a difficult time.

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager, said: We are so grateful for this incredible donation of paintings from Jos. They are beautiful and will brighten up people’s homes, even more so in the knowledge that they are supporting their local NHS.





