Harrogate Horror Film Festival

Date/Time
Date(s) - 02/11/2019
All Day

Location
West Park URC Church

122 Tennyson Avenue
Harrogate
NORTH YORKSHIRE
HG1 3LF


Harrogates Popup Horror Film Festival.

We’ve handpicked a selection of Classic Horror and Fantasy movies throughout the day to suit all ages and tastes. With Witches, Creature Features, Zombies and Vampires. It is a amazing opportunity to see some of the classic and cult horror movies in an exclusive venue and popup screen.

Hocus Pocus – 2pm to 4pm

Gremlins – 4pm to 6pm

Zombieland – 6pm to 8pm

The Lost Boys – 8pm to 10pm

Buy tickets
http://www.harrogatehalloween.eventbrite.com






