Harrogate Horror Film Festival

Date/Time
Date(s) - 02/11/2019
All Day
Location
West Park URC Church
122 Tennyson Avenue
Harrogate
NORTH YORKSHIRE
HG1 3LF
Harrogates Popup Horror Film Festival.
We’ve handpicked a selection of Classic Horror and Fantasy movies throughout the day to suit all ages and tastes. With Witches, Creature Features, Zombies and Vampires. It is a amazing opportunity to see some of the classic and cult horror movies in an exclusive venue and popup screen.
Hocus Pocus – 2pm to 4pm
Gremlins – 4pm to 6pm
Zombieland – 6pm to 8pm
The Lost Boys – 8pm to 10pm
Buy tickets
http://www.harrogatehalloween.eventbrite.com