Harrogate Homeless Project Fundraiser

Harrogate Homeless Project Fundraiser

When

7 April 2023    
7:00pm - 11:30pm
Download ICS Google Calendar iCalendar Office 365 Outlook Live

Where

Bilton Working Men's Club
Skipton Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 4LL

I’m hosting a music event to help raise money for much needed supplies for the Harrogate Homeless Project.

Music will be provided by local acts including alternative rock bands, a DJ and an up and coming rap artist.

Al proceeds will be going directly to the HHP and will be used for supplies for the homeless.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.