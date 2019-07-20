Harrogate Food & Drink Festival

Published on
Date/Time
Date(s) - 24/08/2019 - 26/08/2019
10:00am - 7:00pm

Location
Ripley Castle

Ripley Castle
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG3 3AY


This year’s festival is shaping up to be a great weekend, and it’s definitely not one to be missed!

This year we’re bringing you LIVE CHEF DEMOS in partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide . The line up includes top chefs such as Simon Chappelow and Stuzzi’s Brett Lee!

What else you can expect this year 👇

– Mouth Watering International Street Food

– Fine Artisan Produce

– Live Entertainment & Performing Arts

– Kids Entertainment and Activities

– Independent Bars – Cocktails, Wine, Prosecco & Cider.

– Soldiers Ale House – Full of The Ilkley Brewery.. including their brand new Lager!

– Live Music from Start to Finish

– Live Cookery Theatre

– & Much More!

www.harrogatefoodfestival.com





 


