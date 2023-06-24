Harrogate Food & Drink Festival 2023: A Feast on The Stray

HARROGATE, we’re coming for you in 2023
June 24-25, The Stray
We’ve got some brand NEW additions for 2023:
NEW: Interactive Tasting Sessions – We’ll be running brand tasting sessions with local experts. Cheese, Wine, Chocolate, Whiskey, Beer, Charcuterie, Gin anyone?!
NEW: Tribute Acts to get your dancing shoes on
NEW: Increased Variety – For all elements of the festival, including markets, street food, live music & interactive sessions
Pull up a deckchair, grab a drink and soak up the warm atmosphere!
What’s Included?
Live Chef Demos (Minimum of 8 Demo’s over the 2 days)
Live Music (Minimum of 12 acts over 2 days)
Explore the Artisan Markets (Fine Cheeses, Gooey Brownies and Runny Scotch Eggs to name a few…)
Access the Street Food Arena (Middle Eastern delights to Yorkshire Classics)
Independent Bars (Including an Ale House, Speciality Cider, Rum, Gin & Wine Bars)
A Full Ale House – Including Ales, IPA’s, Lagers & Cask favourites
FREE Live Entertainment/Performing Arts – 6 shows per day
FREE Festival Programmes
FREE Kids Activities
Furniture Dotted Around Site to Lounge on
Fun Fair & Inflatable Land
Art Displays
Mobile Educational Farm
Wacky Roaming Entertainment & Comedy – Chefs on stilts riding bicycles, anyone?
“A reyt good afternoon.” – As one gentleman put it as he was leaving our festival
…Come join the fun!
As seen in iNews, Yorkshire Post & Harrogate Advertiser
Early Bird Tickets From £4.95 per Adult (Limited time only)
Click Here For Tickets to The Stray https://buytickets.at/foodfestival/786048/r/fb-event
Supporting Mental Health – Our charity partner at the festival is Mind in Harrogate. We will be collecting donations through optional donations on ticket sales and many fun activities. We have raised over £68,000 for mental health charities at our festivals so far. Let’s try break the record this year!
International cuisines | 100+ Exhibitors and Performers | Independent Bars | Giant Artisan Produce Markets | Street Food | Dessert Stations | Live Entertainment | 26+ Live Performers | FREE Kids Activities and Kids Packs | FREE Deckchairs and Seating (no cost hire) | FREE Festival Programmes | Traditional Fun Fair | Inflatable Land
When: 24th-25th of June, 2023
Where: The Stray (Oatlands Drive), Harrogate, HG2 8JT
Full Live Music & Cookery Theatre line up to be announced.
Join the celebration in Harrogate this summer
Website: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/
Social Media:
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/events/760722005140594
Twitter – https://twitter.com/HarrogateFood
Watch our event preview here! – https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zM7bbi6YU74