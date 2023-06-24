Harrogate Food & Drink Festival 2023: A Feast on The Stray

We’ve got some brand NEW additions for 2023:

: Interactive Tasting Sessions – We’ll be running brand tasting sessions with local experts. Cheese, Wine, Chocolate, Whiskey, Beer, Charcuterie, Gin anyone?!Tribute Acts to get your dancing shoes onIncreased Variety – For all elements of the festival, including markets, street food, live music & interactive sessions

Pull up a deckchair, grab a drink and soak up the warm atmosphere!What’s Included?

Live Chef Demos (Minimum of 8 Demo’s over the 2 days)Live Music (Minimum of 12 acts over 2 days)Explore the Artisan Markets (Fine Cheeses, Gooey Brownies and Runny Scotch Eggs to name a few…)Access the Street Food Arena (Middle Eastern delights to Yorkshire Classics)Independent Bars (Including an Ale House, Speciality Cider, Rum, Gin & Wine Bars)A Full Ale House – Including Ales, IPA’s, Lagers & Cask favouritesFREE Live Entertainment/Performing Arts – 6 shows per dayFREE Festival ProgrammesFREE Kids ActivitiesFurniture Dotted Around Site to Lounge onFun Fair & Inflatable LandArt DisplaysMobile Educational FarmWacky Roaming Entertainment & Comedy – Chefs on stilts riding bicycles, anyone?“A reyt good afternoon.” – As one gentleman put it as he was leaving our festival

…Come join the fun!

Early Bird Tickets From £4.95 per Adult (Limited time only)

Supporting Mental Health – Our charity partner at the festival is Mind in Harrogate. We will be collecting donations through optional donations on ticket sales and many fun activities. We have raised over £68,000 for mental health charities at our festivals so far. Let’s try break the record this year!

International cuisines | 100+ Exhibitors and Performers | Independent Bars | Giant Artisan Produce Markets | Street Food | Dessert Stations | Live Entertainment | 26+ Live Performers | FREE Kids Activities and Kids Packs | FREE Deckchairs and Seating (no cost hire) | FREE Festival Programmes | Traditional Fun Fair | Inflatable Land

When: 24th-25th of June, 2023

Where: The Stray (Oatlands Drive), Harrogate, HG2 8JT

Full Live Music & Cookery Theatre line up to be announced.

Join the celebration in Harrogate this summer

