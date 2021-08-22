Harrogate Food and Drink Festival – Ripley

Date/Time
Date(s) - 28/08/2021 - 30/08/2021
All Day
Location
Ripley Castle
Categories
On August 28-30, we arrive at Ripley Castle for the SUMMER edition of The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.
The Essentials:
✨ Location: Ripley Castle, Harrogate
✨ Dates: 28th-30th August
✨ Opening Times: 10am-7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm Monday
✨ Free car parking
✨ Dogs allowed – must be supervised and on a lead
✨ Tickets: available to pre-order and sold on the door
For tickets https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/341634/
Cookery Theatre Timings:
The Cookery Theatre will be taking centre stage, with support from Yorkshire Food Guide. Experienced chefs from across the region will be presenting original dishes with five free performances a day, including:
28th August
Pawel Cekala – The West Park Hotel – 12:00-12:40
Craig Rogan – Dakota Grill – 13:00-13:40
Chris McPhee – The General Tarleton – 14:00-14:40
Three’s a Crowd – Cocktails Masterclass – 15:00-15:40
29th August
Natalie Firth – Just The Fox Kitchen – 12:00-12:40
Alex Wood – The Punch Bowl Inn at Marton-Cum-Grafton – 13:00-13:40
Kevin Gratton – Moss and Moor – 14:00-14:40
Slingsby – Cocktail Masterclass – 15:00-15:40
30th August
Jono Hawthorne – Vice and Virtue – 12:00-12:40
Andrew Dixon – The Cookery School at The Grand York – 13:00-13:40
Matt Healy – MultiStories – 14:00 – 14:40
Jon Appleby – The Blue Lion, East Witton – 15:00-15:40
For the kids:
We have also prepared a number of activities for the little ones, including kids entertainment and animal exhibits that encourage the whole family to get involved!
28th August
11:00 – The Magic Matt Show – Kids Show
12:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
13:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show
14:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
15:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show
16:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
29th August
11:00 – Dazzling Darren – Kids Show
12:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
13:00 – Darren Mac – Family Magic Show
14:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
15:00 – Darren Mac – Family Magic Show
16:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
30th August
11:00 – The Magic Matt Show – Kids Show
12:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
13:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show
14:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
15:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show
16:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show
Main Stage Timings:
The glorious backdrop to the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is the Main Stage, with deck chairs for you to lounge on while enjoying fantastic performances:
28th August
11:00 – 11:45 – Will Forester
12:15 – 13:00 – Hannah Goodall
13:00 – 14:15 – Emaline Delapaix Duo
14:45 – 15:30 – Leeds City Stompers
16:00 – 16:45 – Ross McWhirter
17:15 – 18:00 – Marti Clement and Rich Jevons
18:30 – 19:15 – Will Forester
29th August
11:00 – 11:45 – Will Forester
12:15 – 13:00 – Jess Simpson
13:30 – 14:15 – Ellie Ferguson
14:45 – 15:30 – Danny Charles
16:00 – 16:45 – Andy Taft
17:15 – 18:00 – Will Forester
30th August
11:00 – 11:45 – Will Forester
12:15 – 13:00 – Geri Ward
13:30 – 14:15 – Alex Eva
14:45 – 15:30 – The Washboard Resonators
16:00 – 16:45 – Leeds Musical Theatre Choir
17:15 – 18:00 – The Royal Duo
Charity Partner:
Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is partnered with charity MIND, and will be helping to raise money for their Harrogate team, who support those suffering with mental health difficulties. We appreciate your kindness in previous years’ festivals to raise over £32,000 for MIND, and again encourage all attendees to help us support their vital cause.
So, what are you waiting for? We’ll see you next week!
The Harrogate Food Festival Team