Harrogate Food and Drink Festival – Ripley

Date(s) - 28/08/2021 - 30/08/2021

Ripley Castle

On August 28-30, we arrive at Ripley Castle for the SUMMER edition of The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.

The Essentials:

✨ Location: Ripley Castle, Harrogate

✨ Dates: 28th-30th August

✨ Opening Times: 10am-7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm Monday

✨ Free car parking

✨ Dogs allowed – must be supervised and on a lead

✨ Tickets: available to pre-order and sold on the door

For tickets https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/341634/

Cookery Theatre Timings:

The Cookery Theatre will be taking centre stage, with support from Yorkshire Food Guide. Experienced chefs from across the region will be presenting original dishes with five free performances a day, including:

28th August

Pawel Cekala – The West Park Hotel – 12:00-12:40

Craig Rogan – Dakota Grill – 13:00-13:40

Chris McPhee – The General Tarleton – 14:00-14:40

Three’s a Crowd – Cocktails Masterclass – 15:00-15:40

29th August

Natalie Firth – Just The Fox Kitchen – 12:00-12:40

Alex Wood – The Punch Bowl Inn at Marton-Cum-Grafton – 13:00-13:40

Kevin Gratton – Moss and Moor – 14:00-14:40

Slingsby – Cocktail Masterclass – 15:00-15:40

30th August

Jono Hawthorne – Vice and Virtue – 12:00-12:40

Andrew Dixon – The Cookery School at The Grand York – 13:00-13:40

Matt Healy – MultiStories – 14:00 – 14:40

Jon Appleby – The Blue Lion, East Witton – 15:00-15:40

For the kids:

We have also prepared a number of activities for the little ones, including kids entertainment and animal exhibits that encourage the whole family to get involved!

28th August

11:00 – The Magic Matt Show – Kids Show

12:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

13:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show

14:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

15:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show

16:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show







29th August

11:00 – Dazzling Darren – Kids Show

12:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

13:00 – Darren Mac – Family Magic Show

14:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

15:00 – Darren Mac – Family Magic Show

16:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

30th August

11:00 – The Magic Matt Show – Kids Show

12:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

13:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show

14:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

15:00 – Matthew J – Family Circus & Magic Show

16:00 – Joel Dickinson – Family Variety Show

Main Stage Timings:

The glorious backdrop to the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is the Main Stage, with deck chairs for you to lounge on while enjoying fantastic performances:

28th August

11:00 – 11:45 – Will Forester

12:15 – 13:00 – Hannah Goodall

13:00 – 14:15 – Emaline Delapaix Duo

14:45 – 15:30 – Leeds City Stompers

16:00 – 16:45 – Ross McWhirter

17:15 – 18:00 – Marti Clement and Rich Jevons

18:30 – 19:15 – Will Forester

29th August

11:00 – 11:45 – Will Forester

12:15 – 13:00 – Jess Simpson

13:30 – 14:15 – Ellie Ferguson

14:45 – 15:30 – Danny Charles

16:00 – 16:45 – Andy Taft

17:15 – 18:00 – Will Forester

30th August

11:00 – 11:45 – Will Forester

12:15 – 13:00 – Geri Ward

13:30 – 14:15 – Alex Eva

14:45 – 15:30 – The Washboard Resonators

16:00 – 16:45 – Leeds Musical Theatre Choir

17:15 – 18:00 – The Royal Duo

Charity Partner:

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is partnered with charity MIND, and will be helping to raise money for their Harrogate team, who support those suffering with mental health difficulties. We appreciate your kindness in previous years’ festivals to raise over £32,000 for MIND, and again encourage all attendees to help us support their vital cause.

So, what are you waiting for? We’ll see you next week!

The Harrogate Food Festival Team



