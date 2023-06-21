Harrogate Film Society Presents Champions at Harrogate Odeon – a charity fundraiser for HS4LC.

Harrogate Skills for Living Centre (HS4LC) supports people with learning difficulties and autism across Harrogate and Rural District to have independent and meaningful lives. HS4LC is a registered charity – “Our mission is to help individuals overcome the barriers and inequalities they face, and we provide a wide range of services that meet their needs.”

“Whilst the issues faced are diverse and often individual, a common problem is the lack of appropriate transport and we’ve been fundraising for a suitable wheelchair accessible vehicle for a while. We’re close to our £35,000 target and hopeful that the proceeds from ticket sales for this event will help us finally get there, or at least get us that bit closer.”

Champions – Woody Harrelson plays Marcus, a minor league basketball coach but following a drunk driving charge he is ordered to do 90 days community service with a ‘special’ basketball team.

Marcus is a single man, a seasoned and good coach for ball skills but his lack of people skills has held him back, understanding his players is more important than ever, each player has his/her own disability, due to Down’s Syndrome or brain injury for example, each player also has special abilities and Marcus is the one with difficulties of how to connect with them and people in general.

With their new coach the ‘Friends’ basketball team go from strength to strength and make their way up the regional and national championship league, as they all progress, Marcus learns a lot about himself and also falls in love with the sister of one of the team.