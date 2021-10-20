Date/Time
Date(s) - 4 November 2021 - 6 November 2021
7:30pm
Location
Crown Hotel
Harrogate
North Yorkhire
HG1 2RZ
The Stray
12 September 1940 a German plane dropped bombs on The Majestic Hotel, Harrogate.
The only time during the war that Harrogate was attacked. The reason has always been a secret, reports saying that it was part of a bigger raid on northern industrial targets. But what really happened?
Harrogate Dramatic Society presents the Stray, a compelling drama written by local author Keith Burton, which suggests one possible reason.
Performance dates and times:
Thursday 4 November: 7.30PM
Friday 5 November: 7.30PM
Saturday 6 November: 2.30PM and 7.30PM
The Crown Hotel, Harrogate
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/harrogate-dramatic-society