Harrogate Clothes Bank pop-up event

Date(s) - 23/05/2021

1:30pm - 4:00pm

Saint Marks Church

The Clothes Bank is run entirely by volunteers and was set up in 2016 to help bridge the gap in unmet social support needs.

They have a pop-up event at St Marks Church (Leeds Rd) Sunday, 23 May 2021.

However their main overhead is rent, and they are looking for a new base location.

If you have about 1,500 to 2,000 sqft available free (or well below open market price) or you would be prepared to support this fantastic organisation financially, please get in touch at harrogateclothes@gmail.com or 01423 589148

