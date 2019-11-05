Harrogate Christmas Market 2019

Date/Time
Date(s) - 14/11/2019 - 17/11/2019
12:00am

Location
Montpellier

Montpellier Hill
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2TJ


This year’s Harrogate Christmas Market will take place from Thursday 14th to Sunday 17th November 2019.

Opening Hours: Thu-Fri 10am-8pm / Sat 9.30am to 8pm / Sun 9.30am to 5.30pm

ADMISSION FOR VISITORS IS FREE!

Held on The Stray in the historic Montpellier Quarter of Harrogate town centre, this four-day festive market will be filled with high quality Yorkshire and Harrogate products. This year it is expected to have nearly 200 stalls selling everything from Yorkshire cheeses and chutneys to handmade gifts and Christmas decorations. Not forgetting Santa’s Grotto and real reindeer!

Among the highlights will be the large Craft and Gift Marquee and a Food and Drink Marquee with café-style tables and chairs for visitors to relax and enjoy the Yorkshire produce on offer.

There will be Funfair Rides for the little ones to enjoy as well as musical entertainment by local buskers.

 

The Christmas Market is surrounded by Harrogate’s vibrant town centre with fabulous shopping, cafe culture, fine cuisine, grand and cosy hotels as well as a glamorous heritage as a European spa town. Search out fabulous independent shopping and welcoming communities in Commercial Street, Cold Bath Road, Kings Road and High Harrogate to mention just a few. All within walking distance of the Christmas Market.





