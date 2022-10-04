Free for all the family! Explore the fantastic sites that Harrogate has to offer during October, whilst finding out some fascinating facts around literature, and impressing your friends with your new acquired knowledge.

The Mission:

Scan the QR codes on all 10 of our signs hidden around the Pinewoods. Each base has a fascinating fact to celebrate 10 years of Raworth’s Harrogate Literature Festival. Each message includes a clue – write them all down somewhere safe! Once you’ve found all 10 clues, put the letters together to create the name of a famous author and receive your reward.

Don’t forget to share a picture of you enjoying the trail – we’d love to see them! Tweet us: @harrogatefest, Facebook: Harrogate International Festivals, Instagram: @harrogatefestivals or use #RaworthsLitFest

Find out more: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/harrogate-book-trail/ or call 01423 562303