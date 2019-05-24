Harriet Dyer and Lou Conran .. Knaresborough Comedy Festival

Please share the news













Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Date(s) - 19/07/2019

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



Running from 19th to 27th July, the Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 will take place over two weekends giving the chance to see performances from eight fantastic comedians. There will be a double bill show at 8pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, each with two full Edinburgh Festival previews.

The Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 gets underway with two firm favourites from the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club, back with their brand new shows. Harriet Dyer, one of the most beloved acts to ever grace the Frazer Theatre stage, brings an inevitable whirlwind of chaos to town with a show on her favourite subject-dinosaurs. Then Lou Conran, often seen raiding the theatre costume store, presents an hour of thoughts, sometimes random, sometimes inappropriate, but always brilliantly funny.

Weekend 1

Friday 19th: Harriet Dyer/Lou Conran

Saturday 20th: Rob Rouse & Helen Rutter/Boothby Graffoe

Weekend 2

Friday 26th: Tom Toal/Mark Simmons

Saturday 27th: Maisie Adam/Alfie Moore

Individual Double Bill tickets can be bought for £10 from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough.

All tickets including multi-buy offers can be bought online at www.knaresboroughcomedyfestival.com or by calling 07835 927965 (credit card payment will be taken at time of booking)







