Calling all young adventurers, fitness enthusiasts, and fun-seekers! The Crimple Valley is buzzing with excitement as we announce the grandest event of the season – the Harmony Energy Harrogate Junior fun run.

Strap on your trainers, gather your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable morning getting out in the lush green valley

Hosted by Harrogate Harriers & AC Juniors, this thrilling event promises to be a memorable experience for children in years 2-9. Set to take place this coming Sunday 2nd July as a prelude to the adults’ 10k race, the Fun Run aims to promote an active lifestyle while fostering a sense of camaraderie among our future athletes.

Children in years 2-5 will complete one lap (approximately 1.3 km), while those in years 6-9 will complete two laps (approximately 2.5 km). The older group will start at 09:00, followed by the younger group at 09:05. Parents are welcome to accompany their child during the run, although medals will be awarded to participants only.

Entrants are encouraged to sign up online at https://racebest.com/races/2k4wf although late entry will be available on the day subject to the event selling out and proceeds from the Fun Run will be donated to 2 charities – The Brownlee Foundation and Brain Tumor Research

Event Details:

Date:2nd July 2023

Time: 9am (sign-in open from 8am)

Location: Harrogate Sports & Fitness Club, Hookstone Wood Road, Harrogate HG2 8PN

Registration: Pre-registration is now open at

Race Categories: Years 2-5 and 6-9

Event Website: https://racebest.com/races/2k4wf

Contact: events@harrogate-harriers.co.uk