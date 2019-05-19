welly walk

Harewood Welly Walk

Published on
Date/Time
Date(s) - 19/05/2019
10:00am - 2:00pm

Location
Harewood Village Hall

Church Lane
Harewood
West Yorkshire
LS19 9LJ


Come along in your best wellies and show your support for the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew men and women. By taking part, you will help raise money for the kit that keeps our crew safe as they save lives at sea.

This is a family fun 4.5 mile walk around the picturesque Harewood Estate. Everyone is welcome, including dogs! Tips and information will be sent before the event and small goody bag once finished.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite – Adults £5; Children £2.50 (under age of 16 years); Family of 4 £9 (2 adults and 2 children).




