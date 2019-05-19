Harewood Welly Walk

Loading Map.... Harewood Village Hall

Church Lane - Harewood

Date/Time

Date(s) - 19/05/2019

10:00am - 2:00pm

Location

Harewood Village Hall

Church Lane

Harewood

West Yorkshire

LS19 9LJ



Come along in your best wellies and show your support for the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew men and women. By taking part, you will help raise money for the kit that keeps our crew safe as they save lives at sea.

This is a family fun 4.5 mile walk around the picturesque Harewood Estate. Everyone is welcome, including dogs! Tips and information will be sent before the event and small goody bag once finished.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite – Adults £5; Children £2.50 (under age of 16 years); Family of 4 £9 (2 adults and 2 children).







