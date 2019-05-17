Hampshire Police Male Voice Choir Concert (now a free event)

Date/Time
Date(s) - 18/05/2019
7:30pm - 9:00pm
Location
St Wilfrid Harrogate
St Wilfrid's Church, Duchy Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2EY
This FREE concert is a wonderful opportunity to hear the Hampshire Police Male Voice Choir sing in the stunning Grade I listed surroundings of St Wilfrid Harrogate.
The choir, who are currently touring, will be performing a selection of classic and traditional songs and pieces, including old favourites.
The concert starts at 7.30pm and lasts approximately one hour, and is free to attend.
There will be a licensed bar, any donations will go to the church development fund.