Hampshire Police Male Voice Choir Concert (now a free event)

1 day ago
Date/Time
Date(s) - 18/05/2019
7:30pm - 9:00pm

Location
St Wilfrid Harrogate

St Wilfrid's Church, Duchy Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2EY


This FREE concert is a wonderful opportunity to hear the Hampshire Police Male Voice Choir sing in the stunning Grade I listed surroundings of St Wilfrid Harrogate.

The choir, who are currently touring, will be performing a selection of classic and traditional songs and pieces, including old favourites.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and lasts approximately one hour, and is free to attend.

There will be a licensed bar, any donations will go to the church development fund.





