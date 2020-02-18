Haircut & Pint for £13 in aid of Henshaws!

Please share the news













Rooster’s Brewing Co. Tap Room, Unit H5, Fifth Ave, Hornbeam Park Ave,, Hornbeam Park - Harrogate

Date(s) - 23/02/2020

1:00pm - 5:00pm

Needing a haircut? Fancy a pint? Head down to Roosters Taproom @ Hornbeam park in Harrogate next Sunday (23 February between 1-5pm and get your mop chopped and sip on a pint for just £13.

Roosters Brewery & The Barber Asylum are kindly holding this event to raise funds for Henshaws.

Why not pop down and then tag yourself in a picture using #HaircutsForHenshaws #Snip’n’Sip on Instagram

Alex Tabor, owner of the Barber Asylum Knaresborough and Bluebeards Barber Shop Harrogate said: Haircuts for Henshaws came from the idea of raising money for a local charity in a fun and fresh way, and we came up with the idea of sip and snip Sunday! We are delighted to team up with Roosters, already a loyal supporter of Henshaws as a partner for their annual Beer Festival, and we are inviting as many people as possible to drop by for a cut and a pint on Sunday. We’ll have 7 members of staff on hand to cut, with all proceeds going directly to supporting Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Tom Fozard, commercial director at Rooster’s said: We love a quirky event that supports a good cause, so when The Barber Asylum approached us to ask if we might be interested in hosting this event, it took us all of about two seconds to say yes. Henshaws is a charity close to our hearts and, having supported them through various fundraising activities over the years, we’re delighted to be doing so again through this event and hoping for a good turnout. After all, there aren’t many easier ways for people to show their support for an important initiative than getting their hair cut while enjoying a pint of quality beer.







