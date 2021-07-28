Guided Tree Walk at the Pinewoods

Date/Time

Date(s) - 31/07/2021

1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location

Pinewoods

Categories

Everything you always wanted to know about conifers & other trees but were afraid to ask?

We are pleased to be holding a guided walk this Saturday (31st July) meeting at the layby on Harlow Moor Road (HG2 0QB) for 1pm.

The walk is likely to take around 2 hours introducing people to several common conifer groups and species.

Please do come along to this free event (and brining something to drink is suggested, especially if warm.)

There is no need to book, and normal social distancing will apply.

Children and well-behaved dogs welcome!



