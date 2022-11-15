Gordon Buchanan – 30 Years In The Wild – The Anniversary Tour

After a sell-out tour last year, Gordon Buchanan is going back on tour. One of the most prominent wildlife presenters and filmmakers working today, Gordon’s journey is a remarkable story to tell.

Having produced some of the most popular wildlife programmes on the BBC, we have been able to see his incredible passion for the animal kingdom and the unique ability he has for presenting such hidden animal worlds to an audience.

Gordon will be taking a look back at his incredible 30 years working both behind and in front of the camera. This will be a rare opportunity to discover what has driven his career and what are his most favourite wildlife encounters.

“The wildlife film-maker has a rich reserve of stories from which to pick for his live tour” The Times

