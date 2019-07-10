Goldsborough Hall summer garden opening and preview of its new kitchen garden

Please share the news











Date/Time

Date(s) - 21/07/2019

12:00pm - 5:00pm

Location

Goldsborough Hall

Church Street

Goldsborough

North Yorkshire

HG5 8NR



At this year’s Summer Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme, Goldsborough Hall is delighted to be able to preview its new Kitchen Garden and Glasshouse ahead of its official launch later in the Autumn.

The glasshouse was built in 2018 by Woodpecker Joinery, a respected family firm who have been awarded a Royal Warrant from HRH The Prince of Wales. This beautiful traditional glasshouse was built from reclaimed brick and cedar wood to sit as the centre piece of the newly restored Kitchen Garden. The rest of the Kitchen Garden has been laid out this year with 5,000 sq ft of raised beds, requiring half a mile of oak beams all centred around a large fountain and 50ft rill water features. The aim is to produce much of the food for the kitchens, cut flowers for the Hall and training and education for the next generation. The project is nearing completion and garden visitors will get a preview of the area before the Hall officially launches the Kitchen Garden in the Autumn.

Highlights of this 12-acre royal garden and grounds also includes the rose garden, balustrade border, herbaceous borders, woodland walk with a fernery and shade garden as well as the quarter-mile Lime Tree Walk planted by royalty in the 1920s. HRH Princess Mary and her husband Viscount Lascelles lived at Goldsborough Hall throughout the 1920s and they opened the gardens to the NGS in 1928, 1929 and 1930.











Clare and Mark Oglesby have lived at Goldsborough Hall for over 13 years and have made many changes in the house and gardens but this is their largest project to date.

Clare said: With Goldsborough Hall’s new glasshouse and kitchen garden expansion, having a seasonal calendar means we can champion different fruit and vegetables. Our head chef works very closely with the garden team so that we can provide the freshest seasonal home grown produce and maximise the growing potential of the kitchen garden. Our NGS summer garden opening will be a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see a working kitchen garden and experience the beauty of the glasshouse in a glorious setting.

Goldsborough Hall is open on Sunday 21st July 12-5pm. Tickets and prices adults £5; children free. Plant stall. Dogs on leads welcome. Garden tours by the head gardener Mark Waller all afternoon. Refreshments available in the Orangery.









