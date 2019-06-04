GIN & JAZZ evening featuring Dolly James Collective

Please share the news











Date/Time

Date(s) - 06/06/2019

8:00pm - 11:30pm

An evening of Gin and Jazz every first Thursday of each month featuring Dolly James Collective ~ www.dollyjames.co.uk

Join us in enjoying a few hours of indulgence; a variety of gin cocktails and cool vibes from the Dolly James Collective seducing your taste buds to your musical experience.

This is the second date since the debut launch last month and hope to be an ongoing Harrogate’s watering hole for lovers of jazz, traditional and contemporary and fine gin cocktails.

Free entry but table reservation in advance would be advised. Please call 01423 858585 to book your table.









