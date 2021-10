Date/Time

Date(s) - 22 October 2021 - 23 October 2021

6:30pm - 8:30pm

Location

Pateley Bridge

Categories

A guided walking tour of the haunted places of Pateley Bridge.

Hear ghostly stories and maybe see some fleeting glimpses of phantom figures and hear some spooky sounds, which all add to the eerie atmosphere.

Tours start from the Playhouse on Church Street HG3 5LB, are limited to 12 people and last about an hour.

Tickets from www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk cost for adults – £5, children £3