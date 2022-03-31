Date/Time

Date(s) - 18 October 2022

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

Royal Hall

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 2RD



Architect and TV presenter George Clarke has laid the foundations for his debut live tour – preparing to share stories from a Life In Amazing Architecture both on and off screen as he travels the country.

George Clarke’s Life In Amazing Architecture will visit 19 towns and cities this autumn, including a date at Harrogate Royal Hall on Tuesday, October 18, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of George’s hit TV shows, including The Restoration Man, Amazing Spaces and latest venture Remarkable Renovations.

The live shows will include stunning audio-visual features, as George shares tales from his childhood, how he was inspired to pursue architecture, and how he stumbled into TV – as well as talking audiences through some of the architectural highlights of their local area.

Tickets for George Clarke’s Life In Amazing Architecture are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Announcing the tour, George said: “I’m just a storyteller, about people and about buildings. So to be going on tour, to be able to tell my story is amazing. I’m looking forward to doing 20 nights around the country, to meeting lots of people, having a bit of fun and enjoying that month on the road.

“I already felt like the luckiest boy in the world to do architecture, but to travel the country talking about architecture and my life – it’s off the scale amazing.”