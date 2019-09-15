Gavin Webster : Northern Hemisphere Tour

Please share the news













Date(s) - 18/10/2019

8:00pm - 10:15pm

On Friday 18th October, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club welcomes back Gavin Webster in another intimate gig upstairs at the Frazer Theatre.

Tickets are £10 and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965 (payment will be taken at time of booking).

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Fresh from another triumphant Edinburgh run, Gavin Webster embarks on his new 2019 ‘Northern Hemisphere’ tour with loads of new material after his much successful ‘World Tour’ of 2018.

Hailing from Tyneside and being one of the ﬁrst Geordie post modern alternative comedians, an hour and a half watching Webster is a unique experience. There’s been very few who can match him for speed and conciseness of delivery and even fewer who can describe him or his style as he switches between the laconic narrative observational schtick to the one liners and then the dark anti comedy quips alongside the music hall crash bang wallops and catch phrases.



