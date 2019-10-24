Fright Fest returns to Henshaws

Date/Time
Date(s) - 25/10/2019
6:00pm - 11:55pm

Location
Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre 

50 Bond End
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG5 9AL


Fright Fest returns to Henshaws this Friday.  Now in its seventh year, Fright Fest consists of two stages of live music from 6pm until midnight.

This year sees experienced bands such as The Omega Era joined by up and coming punk band The Purple Curtains, from Knaresborough (pictured).  Led by former winner of DJ Trev’s Bed Fest ‘riff off’ competition Sid Dawbarn, The Purple Curtains combine a modern punk sound with metal influences such as Black Sabbath.

See https://www.facebook.com/events/364506291139583/

 

Local musician Adam Westerman will also be hosting an acoustic stage featuring the likes of Jamie Bevan, who recently racked up over 10,000 plays on Spotify for his single ‘For the Love’.

There will also be a chance to get special FX Halloween make up.  There will be a range of food and drinks available on site and once again Daleside are supporting Henshaws with the bar.

All proceeds go to the charity Henshaws.





