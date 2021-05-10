Free webinar: How to Access Value in your Business

Please share the news

















Date(s) - 20/05/2021

9:30am - 10:30am

Harrogate business owners can find out how to access the value in their business, via a free webinar that is being run by two industry leading professionals.

The ‘financial planning for business owners’ webinar will take place on Thursday 20th May at 9.30am. Corporate lawyer Cathy Cook, from LCF Law, and Chartered Financial Planner, Alex Shields, from TPO (The Private Office) will take attendees through the financial life cycle of a business and the financial planning opportunities that have arisen from the recent 2021 Budget announcements.

The webinar is the fourth in a series of insightful sessions organised by Harrogate based, LCF Law that have covered everything from employment trends and law to pricing strategies and how to improve profits.

LCF Law’s Cathy Cook said: We are really looking forward to talking to business owners of all sizes about the lifecycle of a business, which covers everything from initial funding, through to growth and trading to exit strategies. We will also be explaining how investing in plant and machinery can give businesses attractive tax breaks and look at how pensions continue to provide a tax efficient way of extracting business profits. With examples of real-world transactions and potential pitfalls, we will also cover options for getting cash out of a business, the importance of shareholder agreements and how to maximise returns when exiting a business.

TPO’s Alex Shields added: Despite corporation tax increases and a freeze in personal tax allowances, the ‘super-deduction’ announced offers businesses an attractive break, when it comes to investing in plant and machinery. Pensions continue to offer a tax efficient way of extracting business profits too, but the key to making savings is prudent planning now, to ensure a secure future.

LCF Law’s managing partner, Simon Stell, said: It’s great to see so many professional advisers come together for these sessions. The pandemic has taught us that it’s important to be there to support one another and the last three webinars have proved very informative and popular with businesspeople from Yorkshire and beyond.

To register for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tpo-and-lcf-law-financial-planning-for-business-owners-tickets-147560901629?aff=LCFWebsiteTPOevent

LCF Law, employs more than 145 people across offices in Bradford, Leeds, Harrogate and Ilkley.



