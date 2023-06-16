Free Healthy Eating Awareness event at Go Herbs

Specialist health and nutritional supplement retailer, Go Herbs, will be hosting a fun-filled and educational instore event with local nutrition and diet experts. The event is to promote healthy eating despite rises in the cost-of-living, as part of ‘Healthy Eating Awareness Week’.

The event, which is being run in partnership with Your Harrogate radio, is due to take place on Friday 16 June 2023 between 10.00am – 2.00pm to provide local residents with advice on healthy eating and good nutrition. Featuring talks from local experts, the event will include;

Vanessa Quarmby ‘The Yorkshire Dietician’ with 12 years’ experience in the diet and nutrition industry and working with high profile clients such as the BBC and Boots. Vanessa will be talking about the importance of looking after your body through nutrition.

Georgie Ogden, registered naturopath with 10 years experience, will be discussing the link between digestion and diet, and how to understand what is going on inside your body.

Nathalie Gudgeon, registered nutritional practitioner, will show simple ways of blood sugar balance and she will be demonstrating a quick and easy smoothie

Healthy light bites from health food café Nutrition Joe’s will be provided alongside vegan ice cream from Yorkshire-based Northern Bloc to keep visitors cool, and owner Jonathon Walker who is also the founder of HGPT Studio will be hosting an interactive fitness challenge for attendees and discussing the importance of balance. The first 50 visitors will also receive Go Herbs goodie bags filled with samples and popular nutrition and supplement products to take home. Your Harrogate radio broadcasting live from the store on the day to reach more residents in the area.

Go Herbs is located on Unit 3, Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UF. The company set up in June 2022 and also sells its product ranges online.