Free Family Movie Afternoon and Children’s Service of Remembrance

Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 20/10/2019
2:00pm - 5:00pm

Location
St Wilfrid Harrogate

St Wilfrid's Church
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2EY


Come along to our free screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco, a wonderful film all about the power of remembrance and helping children deal with the death of a loved one.

After the movie screening in the hall we will be holding a family-friendly church service of remembrance, designed especially for children.

Bring along a photograph of someone close to you who has died, and create a Coco inspired “ofrenda” where the children can lay flowers (they will be crafting flowers for this after the movie), sing a song and light a candle.

Email bookings@stwilfrid.org to reserve your places.

Families are welcome to bring their own refreshments and we will have a pop up cinema café for the movie screening.





 


Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

John Robertson ...The Dark Room For Kids

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info