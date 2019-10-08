Free Family Movie Afternoon and Children’s Service of Remembrance

Please share the news













Loading Map.... St Wilfrid Harrogate

St Wilfrid's Church - Harrogate

Events St Wilfrid's Church - Harrogate 53.587168 -2.661342

Date/Time

Date(s) - 20/10/2019

2:00pm - 5:00pm

Location

St Wilfrid Harrogate

St Wilfrid's Church

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 2EY



Come along to our free screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco, a wonderful film all about the power of remembrance and helping children deal with the death of a loved one.

After the movie screening in the hall we will be holding a family-friendly church service of remembrance, designed especially for children.

Bring along a photograph of someone close to you who has died, and create a Coco inspired “ofrenda” where the children can lay flowers (they will be crafting flowers for this after the movie), sing a song and light a candle.

Email bookings@stwilfrid.org to reserve your places.

Families are welcome to bring their own refreshments and we will have a pop up cinema café for the movie screening.









