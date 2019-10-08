Free Family Movie Afternoon and Children’s Service of Remembrance

Date/Time
Date(s) - 20/10/2019
2:00pm - 5:00pm
Location
St Wilfrid Harrogate
St Wilfrid's Church
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2EY
Come along to our free screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco, a wonderful film all about the power of remembrance and helping children deal with the death of a loved one.
After the movie screening in the hall we will be holding a family-friendly church service of remembrance, designed especially for children.
Bring along a photograph of someone close to you who has died, and create a Coco inspired “ofrenda” where the children can lay flowers (they will be crafting flowers for this after the movie), sing a song and light a candle.
Email bookings@stwilfrid.org to reserve your places.
Families are welcome to bring their own refreshments and we will have a pop up cinema café for the movie screening.