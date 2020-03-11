Please share the news













Date/Time

Date(s) - 03/04/2020

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Off High Street

Knaresborough



HG50EQ



The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club proudly brings four top-level comedians to Knaresborough for another evening of the best laughs in town. 2020 has already been an incredible year for the club and we’re keeping that rolling on Friday 3rd April. You won’t want to miss this one! As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.

The full line-up* includes:

Stephen Royle

Steve is an actor, writer, comedian, juggler, and a “Gillard award” winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire. Steve’s first love, however, is Stand-Up and it is a job that has taken him all over the world: Cruises in the Med, Norwegian Fjords and the Caribbean, hotels and comedy clubs in Hong Kong, Dubai, Crete, Cyprus, Turkey and Japan. He is a regular headline act at The Comedy Store and other “alternative” venues and has several television appearances to his credit, including “Phoenix Nights”, “Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere” and “Peter Kay’s Britain’s Got The Pop Factor…”.

George Rigden

Nominated as ‘Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2017’, George Rigden has excelled in a host of competitions. He made his Edinburgh debut in 2015 when he performed as part of the prestigious AAA Stand Up Late showcase at the Pleasance Courtyard for a full sell-out run and had another acclaimed show “George-ous” at Pleasance Courtyard in 2018. 2019 saw him bring his brand new show “Spooning with Uri” to the Edinburgh Festival, receiving rave reviews.

He is known for his dark musical Comedy, and received considerable critical acclaim for his set at the Leicester Comedy Festival Gala Preview Show.

“Rigden is the result of a genetic mash-up between Mitch Benn and Tim Key, perhaps with a few strands of Ricky Gervais’s DNA thrown in…Very Funny Stuff.” – Steve Bennett, Chortle

Keith Platt

Keith Platt is a character that is brought to life by Howard “H” Smith, vocalist with late eighties Thrash Metal band Acid Reign. He brings over 20 years of stage craft in comedy and music to the party, and it is a party when Keith gets into full swing. Beloved by audiences up and down the country Keith Platt is the man with a plan, a Yorkshire sized plan. Each gag laden set is a lifetime of work crammed into a frenetic set that always climaxes with a song. Equally at home in front of a cultured comedy audience or a raging music festival crowd Keith’s home is the stage, his food is laughter and his drink is Theakston’s Old Peculiar.

Harriet Dyer

No stranger to the Frazer Theatre, the ever-popular Harriet returns as MC for the evening. If you seen her before, she needs no introduction and if she’s new to you, the only way to explain is to see her in person! There’s never a dull moment with Harriet around, and the laughs come fast and furious!

*Line up subject to change