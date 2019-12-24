Please share the news













Map Unavailable

Date/Time

Date(s) - 03/01/2020

8:00pm - 10:30pm











The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club kicks off 2020 in superb style, with an absolutely loaded selection of stand up. Shake off the post-Christmas blues on Friday 3rd January and enjoy the start of another amazing year of Funny at the Frazer!

As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

The full line up* is:

Justin Moorhouse

————————

A true comedy powerhouse, Justin has a well-deserved reputation for having audiences crying tears of laughter up and down the country. A genuine everyman, Justin’s no-nonsense style speaks to comedy fans of all flavours. Justin has twice appeared at the Knaresborough Comedy Festival, but is making a very welcome debut appearance at the Comedy Club, topping off a massive line-up.

Thom Tuck

—————

Since being nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Festival 2011, Thom has plowed his own comedy furrough, moving effortlessly from solo stand-up to serious acting and onwards to hosting the legendary Alternative Comedy Memorial Society with John Luke Roberts (who can be seen at the Frazer on February 28th). One of the smartest stand-ups working today, it’s always a delight to see a master like Thom at work.

Darcie Silver

—————–

Darcie has been described as one of the most exciting new comedians on the circuit. With a mix of one-liners and observational humour, she has proved to be an audience favourite. Making her debut appearance in Knaresborough, she’s a very welcome addition to our line up!

Brennan Reece

————————

A constant favourite here at the Frazer, Brennan continues to go from strength to strength, having appeared for the first time on the extremely prestigious “Live at The Apollo” on BBC1. Always endearingly cheeky but with a butter-wouldn’t-melt face, Brennan is the perfect MC for this fantastic evening of comedy.

*Line up subject to change