Date(s) - 06/12/2019

8:00pm - 10:15pm

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Friday 6th December the final Frazer Theatre Comedy Club of 2019 tops off our best year of comedy ever, following on from a triumphant 5th birthday show last month. Not ones to rest on our laurels though, we’ve made sure that we get your festive season off to the best start possible, with another absolutely loaded line-up!

As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door.

The full line-up* includes:

Stephen Carlin

Chosen as one of Stewart Lee’s “Ten Best Stand Up Comedians Ever”, Stephen has supported Stewart Lee, Stephen Merchant, Felix Dexter and most recently, Tom Stade on their national tours. He has acquired an ever-growing fan base and critical acclaim for his original, insightful material and accomplished delivery. This married with his exceptional turn of phrase and brilliantly opinionated broadsides make for memorable routines. All skilfully delivered in trademark deadpan Scottish brogue. His popularity is growing internationally with an international tour across South Africa and the Far East, but he still has time to make a very welcome return to the Frazer.

Micky Overman

Originally hailing from Amsterdam and having trained in Canada gives Micky uncompromising Dutch courage combined with a Canadian sensibility and charm. She is one of the most promising and exciting acts to hit the circuit in years, and as a result she was nominated for the prestigious Chortle Best newcomer award in 2018.

A bedrock of surgically sharp writing combined with a cool and confident delivery make her an exceptional comedian. Her material moves quickly from devastating honesty, to brutal whimsy, to on-point social observations. She already has the aura of a successful comic well beyond her years.

Jack Topher

A fresh new face on the comedy circuit, Jack has already made the semi-finals of the English Comedian of the Year awards, no mean feat for an act so new! Brilliantly funny, Jack is making his debut appearance at the Frazer, but we’re sure it won’t be his last!

James Meehan

Offbeat, aloof, yet delightfully likeable, James Meehan is a current rising star of the British comedy scene. Described as brilliantly unconventional, and refreshingly nonchalant, as a stand-up, James is carving out a niche for himself as a wonderfully offbeat presence on the circuit. Skilled as both an MC and comic in his own right, we’re enormous fans of James at the Frazer and are delighted to have him back to take on hosting duties for the night.

*Line-up subject to change





