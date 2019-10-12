Frazer Theatre Comedy Club

Please share the news











It’s finally here! Our epic Five Years of Funny event has stretched throughout 2019, with a huge array of the very finest comedy talents joining us, but we now reach the climax we’ve been promising! It’s our fifth birthday show, with possibly our greatest line-up ever! Plus, as is traditional at our birthday shows, there’ll be cake bunting and a special free gift for every audience member!

As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

The full line up* is:

Tez Ilyas

————-

Recently seen in his very own Channel 4 show “The Tez O’Clock Show”, which was a commercial and critical hit, Tez has been going from strength to strength since he last visited us in January 2018.

A spectacularly powerful, provocative and brilliantly funny satirist, he’s performed to sell-out crowds at the Edinburgh Fringe and across the country. One of the brightest new stars to make the leap into the upper echelons of the comedy scene, Tez is a fitting co-headliner for this very special show.

Paul F Taylor

——————-

The award winning Paul F Taylor is a one of the UK’s most original and distinctive stand-up performers. His unique brand of humour fuses quirky offbeat one liners with surreal and observational flights of fancy to fantastical effect.

Winner of the NATY New Act Of The Year for 2013, Paul’s persona of a lost bewildered fool sits perfectly alongside his gleefully madcap ideas. Long-time Comedy Club fans may remember that Paul headlined our very first birthday show back in November 2015, so it seems fitting that he’s back to co-headline the biggest show in our history!

Tom Little

————

Winner of the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year award in 2015, Tom has one of the most unique performance styles on the circuit. Initially seeming awkward, with his stationery, half-shouted delivery, Tom’s comedy genius soon reveals itself, taking the audience in one direction before suddenly, gloriously, pulling the rug from under them. Wildly inventive and a gifted writer, Tom is a welcome addition to any comedy club.

Tom Toal

————-

It simply wouldn’t be a Frazer Theatre Comedy Club birthday show without our traditional MC, Tom Toal. Tom is currently coming off the back of a very well received Fringe run and is riding high with his hugely successful Harry Potter themed podcast “After All This Time, Always”. A natural performer, always incredibly relaxed on stage and able to simultaneously warm an audience up and put them at ease, we can’t imagine celebrating our special day without him!

*Line up subject to change

