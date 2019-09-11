Please share the news













On Friday 4th October,The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club continues our year-long “Five Years of Funny” event with this, the penultimate show before our huge fifth birthday in November. It’s a fantastic selection of the best talent in the country today, all in Knaresborough’s hidden gem. As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.

The full line-up* includes:

Rob Rouse

One of the UK’s most respected stand-ups, Rob is a regular fixture on shows such as 8 out of 10 cats, Celebrity Juice and Grown Ups, but is probably most widely recognised for his role as “Bottom” in Ben Elton’s Shakespeare sitcom “Upstart Crow”. Never losing touch with his roots Rob is a regular on the comedy circuit across the country, playing at the Edinburgh Festival and major venues in London. With a knack of connecting to his audience with his relaxed, ordinary bloke demeanour, Rob has rightly won many awards across his career including the prestigious “So You Think You’re Funny” competition. Rob appeared at the Frazer this Summer at the Knaresborough Comedy Festival along with his real-life wife Helen Rutter in their play “Funny in Real Life”, which gained a host of rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Gordon Southern

Gordon is a regular headlining comedian on UK and International circuit, spending several months every year performing in Australia. A highly regarded international act, he’s worked in dozens of exotic locations, with highlights including selling out a 700 seat theatre with a solo show in Mumbai, India. He’s headlined the first ever Serbian comedy festival, and has regularly topped the bill in Singapore, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe. He has enjoyed sell out runs at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival from 2011- 2015. Gordon also has a time out comedy award from his days with BBC Radio 4’s Cheese Shop comedy sketch team. As an MC he’s played all over the world including a residency at Edinburgh’s notorious “Late N Live” since 2011

David Callaghan

A debut appearance at the Frazer Theatre for David Callgahan, a comic with an impeccable list of accolades from across a brilliant career. Regularly appearing at clubs across the country as well as taking several solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe, it’s a pleasure to welcome David for the first time.

James Bran

James Bran is a fast-rising talent on the UK comedy circuit. Refreshingly different, whilst still appealing to mainstream comedy audiences, he’s bringing his quirky blend of stand-up and comic poetry to clubs all over the country. It’s been four years since we welcomed James to the Frazer and we’re delighted to finally have him back.

*Line-up subject to change







