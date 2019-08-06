Please share the news













Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Events Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough 54.008556 -1.465646500000048

Date/Time

Date(s) - 06/09/2019

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Friday 6th September the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club returns from its summer break with a fantastic line up of comedians to kick off the Autumn programme.

Tickets remain at £10 in advance from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965 (payment taken at time of booking). They can also be bought in person at the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough. Any remaining tickets available on the door for £12.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

The full line up* is:

Nick Doody

Nick Doody has been performing comedy since the 90s when, as a student, he got off to a pretty good start by supporting the legendary Bill Hicks, at Bill’s request. A little later, Nick was a finalist in Channel 4′s So You Think You’re Funny? competition.

Since then he has performed all over the world: Ireland, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Estonia… You get the idea. He was the first British comedian to perform in Croatia.

Nick has appeared on various radio and TV shows and is also much in demand as a writer. He has penned jokes for Joan Rivers, Lenny Henry, Dame Edna Everage and an uncomfortable number of Mock The Week regulars. He was also the creator and head writer of Bigipedia, a critically acclaimed Radio 4 show that broadcast in 2009 and 2011.

In 2006, Nick performed his first solo Edinburgh Festival show, Before He Kills Again. The show received rave reviews and sold out for the whole festival, leading to a run at the Soho Theatre. Since then, Nick has written and performed another six solo hours of stand-up, including the most honest title ever to appear on a poster, Look At This Massive Picture Of My Face.

Josh Pugh

Josh is a vibrant young comedian who has really taken the scene by storm. After winning the Midland New Act of the Year in 2014 and 2015, Josh Pugh rapidly shot to the upper echelons of UK stand-up, winning English Comedian of the Year 2016, only two years after playing his first gig. He also won the Funhouse Gong Show as well as the Best New Act prizes at both the 2015 Birmingham and Nottingham Comedy Festivals.

Josh’s clever, original, and (most importantly) very funny writing and performing continues to bring in plaudits, from Chortle to the Londonist to the London Evening Standard.

Tony Wright

Tony Wright is a Manchester based comedian who has literally burst on to the comedy scene. Since performing his first stand up set at aged 15 in his home county of Kent, he has made a huge impression around the country.

Tony is one of the most promising emerging talents on the circuit, with writing ability that is often compared to Jimmy Carr and with a natural persona on stage, Tony has a a huge future ahead of him.

Dave Thompson

Stand-up veteran Dave Thompson is probably best known for playing Tinky-Winky in the Teletubbies – especially after he was sacked in July 1997 because the BBC thought his interpretation of the role was ‘unacceptable’.

As a live act, he has worked in the USA, Sweden, France, Ireland, Holland, The Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Dubai, Oman, and The Falklands as well as on the British circuit. His absurdist physical humour led Ben Elton to write a role for him in his 2000 movie Maybe Babe. He is also a regular collaborator with Harry Hill, making several appearances on ITV’s The All New Harry Hill Show, Shark Infested Custard and TV Burp! and playing various roles in his stage shows Wild Horses and Hooves.

*Line up subject to change







