Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Events Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough 54.008556 -1.465646500000048

Date/Time

Date(s) - 05/04/2019

12:00am

Location

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club returns on Friday 5th April with another fantastic line up.

As always tickets are £10 in advance from the Old Chemist Shop, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door for £12.

Doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

The full line-up includes*:

Ben Norris

Ben is a highly experienced and hugely well-respected stand-up. He’s been performing comedy since 1993 and is renowned for his incredibly relaxed stage persona and his innate ability to improvise as well as deliver sharply crafted material.

Ben’s TV credits include: “Mock the week” (BBC 1), “The Comedy Store” (Paramount and Comedy Central), “Never mind the Buzzcocks” (BBC 2), “They think it’s all over” (BBC 2)

Ian Smith

Ian Smith is an award-winning comedian, actor and writer. Since starting at a young age, Ian has developed a reputation as an exciting, creative comic. Mixing conversational, energetic storytelling and observations with unique set pieces and an exceptional skill for improvisation – Ian is a regular at the biggest comedy clubs in the UK.

His 2017 Edinburgh show, Snowflake, won two awards – the Amused Moose Comedy Award People’s Champion and a Three Weeks Editors’ Award – and played to sell out rooms and critical acclaim.

Peter Fleming

A veteran of 60’s and 70’s children’s TV shows, Peter Fleming joins us live on stage to regale us with tales of his showbiz life and behind the scenes of his classic programmes. Or perhaps it’s award-winning comedic wunderkind Tom Burgess with a flat out hysterical character. Either way, the laughs come thick and fast!

★★★★★ “Brings back all the joys and horrors of childhood” – Remote Goat

★★★★ “Comedic brilliance… an outstanding performance” – Three Weeks

Matt Stellingwerf

Matt Stellingwerf has come an impressively long way in a short amount of time. He is the newest star on the UK comedy scene, having dominated the comedy stages of New Zealand for the last five years. Highly regarded by his peers, Matt has won four NZ Comedy Guild Awards, including Best Newcomer, and been nominated for the much coveted Billy T Award, as well as several others.

His strength as a compere is reflected in his 3-time nominations for Best MC at the New Zealand Comedy Festival.

*Line up subject to change







