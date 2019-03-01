Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

On Friday 1st March The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club continues our year-long “Five Years of Funny” event with an evening of top-level comedy. This month it’s our biggest ever line-up with FIVE acts joining us to keep the fun flying thick and fast! As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.

The full line-up includes:

CHRISTIAN REILLY

Christian is a regular feature on the live circuit, with a string of sell-out Edinburgh Festival shows to his name and a host of credits on radio. One of the very best musical comedians around, with songs which are wickedly funny and likely to be in your head for days after the show, we’re delighted to have Christian join us again.

LAUREN PATTISON

A lot has changed for Lauren since we first hosted her all the way back in 2015. Smash hit runs in Edinburgh, Montreal and Melbourne have cemented her reputation as one of the brightest stars around. Naturally charming and wickedly funny, it’s an enormous honour to welcome Lauren back to the Frazer.

CHELSEA BIRKBY

Confessional, conversational and slightly manic, if you liked Babe: Pig in The City you’ll love Chelsea Birkby. Covering heavy topics with a lightness of touch; in the heart of the city, a pig with a heart.

ALEX FARROW

Stand-up comedian and school teacher Alex Farrow has been invited to perform everywhere from Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe, the National Museum of Scotland and the Oxford University Teaching Awards.Engaging and intelligent, Alex is one to watch in the future.

LOU CONRAN

Lou Conran gigs regularly up and down the country, delighting audiences with her naughty but nice delivery, her friendly presence and her instinctive wit. She’s recently been announced as one of the BBC’s New Talent Hot Listers for 2017, and is an English Comedian of the Year 2017 Finalist. She regularly supports Sarah Millican (who describes her as ‘Naturally funny)’ on tour and new material nights up and down the country.







