Fraud and Cyber Security – Is Your Business Prepared?

DSC Chartered Accountants in Harrogate and NatWest Bank have joined forces with the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit to help you safeguard your business against fraudulent and criminal activity.

Many businesses still haven’t considered what would happen if they suffered a serious security breach and how their reputation would be affected.

DSC and NatWest are offering a free seminar to look at current fraud threats and malicious software.

The presentation will be delivered by NatWest’s expert Commercial Fraud Analyst, Hannah Regan, and Lili Curtis, Protect Officer, at the Regional Cyber Crime Unit.

Speaking ahead of the event, John Garbutt, Director of DSC, said: “Many businesses are still unprepared for a serious security breach and provide hackers with a number of weak entry points to attack. With the help of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, we want to support local businesses and help them protect themselves against the threat of fraud or cyber-attacks.”

The free event will take place at 8am on Thursday 14th November at DoubleTree by Hilton, Harrogate. Breakfast will be available on arrival and the talk finishes at 10am.

For more information and to book your free place, please visit the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fraud-and-cyber-security-is-your-business-prepared-harrogate-event-registration-76248020883





