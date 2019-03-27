Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Off High Street -

Events Off High Street - Knaresborough 54.00813369999999 -1.4661060999999336

Date/Time

Date(s) - 27/03/2019 - 30/03/2019

12:00am

Location

Frazer Theatre

Off High Street

Knaresborough



HG50EQ



The Knaresborough Players production, ‘Four Nights in Knaresborough’ by Paul Webb, starts on Wednesday 27th March and runs until Saturday 30th March 2019 with a performance at 7:30pm each night.

This play contains strong language and sexual references and is unsuitable for children.

On Christmas Day 1170, four knights – Reginald FitzUrse, William de Traci, Richard le Bret and Hugh de Morville – left Henry II’s court in Normandy and four days later murdered Archbishop Thomas Becket in Canterbury Cathedral. They then fled north and holed up for a year in Knaresborough Castle…and so Knaresborough came to play host to the four most notorious assassins in English history.

In his play, Paul Webb imagines the progress of that year as the four men confront each other and the outlook for their future survival. Frustration with their confinement breeds a downward spiral of conflict, which is increased by the presence of a female in their company. All this is dramatised through the imagined events of four nights spanning the year 1171.

Writing about his play, Paul Webb said, ‘In the literature concerning the struggle between Henry and Becket the knights have been strangely neglected. They’re the ones who did the job, after all. And there’s the year in Knaresborough Castle. What went on between them? Strangely, much of the play is a comedy – a fact which took me completely by surprise when I started writing it. But I wanted to convey the immense energy, intelligence and wit of these 12th century characters. They are decidedly our equals.’

Written in modern English, and containing strong language and sexual references, ‘Four Nights in Knaresborough’ promises a stimulating evening of contemporary theatre.

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk, the Olde Chemists Shop in Knaresborough or call 07835 927965.

Doors open 7:00pm, show starts at 7:30pm.