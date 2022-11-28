Forster & Smith – Impossibilities

Forster & Smith - Impossibilities

When

14 April 2023    
8:00pm - 9:00pm
Where

Crown Hotel
Crown Place, Harrogate, North Yorkhire, HG1 2RZ

Event Type

IMPOSSIBILITIES

Join Harrogate’s Mind Reading & Magic duo, Forster & Smith as they return to the towns Crown Hotel with their brand new show Impossibilities.

Pull up a chair in the evocative setting of a private suite, in Harrogate’s finest hotel, where you’ll witness an incredible show full of incomprehensible mind reading and bewildering magic creating a truly memorable evening of impossibilities.

The show is limited to just 30 guests, meaning every seat is a great seat!

Tickets

Tickets are £20 per ticket (+ booking fee) and available directly from Forster & Smith.

