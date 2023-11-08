Filmed But Not Forgotten

Part of The Cenotaph Centenary, HFS brings you this wonderful, moving film from the Yorkshire Film Archive, a unique tribute to people from WWI.
This special screening tells the story of a small but important collection of films housed by the Yorkshire Film Archive. The films were made in communities across Yorkshire just before, during and after the First World War, recording local people, places and events.
YFA’s research into the films, as part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund project to mark the centenary commemorations of the First World War, reveals the stories of the people who made them or who were captured on film, and who now peer back at us through the screen, over 100 years later. Who were they, what are their stories, and what happened to them over the coming years?
The screening will feature footage of a Highland sports day held at Ripon Racecourse on 24th April 1916, the aftermath of the bombardment of Scarborough on 16th December 1914, the 5th Battalion York and Lancaster Regiment leaving York in 1915 en route to Flanders, Military Tattoos, and much more.
Screen 3 includes a single wheelchair space so please get in touch before you buy tickets to reserve this if required. All other seating is unreserved so please sit wherever you like. Any surplus funds will go to a military charity.