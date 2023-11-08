Filmed But Not Forgotten – Evening Screening – Presented by Harrogate Film Society

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/filmed-but-not-forgotten

This special screening tells the story of a small but important collection of films housed by the Yorkshire Film Archive. The films were made in communities across Yorkshire just before, during and after the First World War, recording local people, places and events.

