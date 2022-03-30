Festival of Wellbeing in Harrogate 3rd edition: what to expect and do at this community event

Date/Time

Date(s) - 2 April 2022

9:00am - 3:00pm

Location

OneWellness

Harrogate



HG1 5AR



On 2 April, expect a day of all things movement, fitness, nutrition, community fun, and, as the name suggests, Wellbeing.

With access to various classes and activities to take part in, join our top-class instructors, trainers, and our wellbeing community at OneWellness Clubs in Harrogate, the home of a new Festival.

The Festival of Wellbeing takes the opportunity to tailor this event to Stress Awareness Month, happening each year during April. Workshops and sessions to keep the stress away through a holistic approach: stress reduction physical exercises, meditation and mindfulness, challenges and many more.

The Festival of Wellbeing in Harrogate brings a variety of classes, all intending to increase your energy and boost your mood. The day schedule is in tune with positive mental wellbeing, physical activities, great company and a pleasant, balanced ambience.

Causes of stress and how it affects us

In the past year, 74% of people have felt so stressed they have been overwhelmed or unable to cope. In addition, 51% of adults who felt stressed reported feeling depressed, and 61% feeling anxious – 37% of adults who reported feeling stressed also said feeling lonely, according to mentalhealth.org.uk.

Among the behavioural effects, 46% had problems overeating or being unhealthy due to stress. In comparison, 29% said they started drinking or increased their drinking, and 16% said they started or increased their smoking.

More than 45% of people between 18-24 years old who have experienced high levels of stress felt that comparing themselves to others was a source of stress, higher than in any older age group. Younger people had higher stress issues related to the pressure to succeed, whilst 36% of women who felt high levels of stress related this to their comfort with their appearance and body image, compared to 23% of men.

The total number of cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2020 and 2021 was at a prevalence rate of 2,480 per 100,000 workers, according to hse.gov.uk.

Alasdair Everest-Ford, Head of OneWellness, said: Lack of support can cause loneliness and isolation, lowering personal wellbeing and impacting people’s health. At OneWellness, we believe community support should continue during and beyond challenging times. A community is much more than just a group of people; it’s about connection, having fun, and feel supported and accepted. We exist to help you not just achieve your health and fitness goals but to encourage and offer you the space to grow and experience this incredible process with people just like you.’

What can you expect if you attend The Festival of Wellbeing?

A curated blend of free expert movement sessions, talks and guided meditation, all designed to refresh your body and mind to experience health and wellbeing.

Alongside Pilates, Barre and strength classes, we are excited to welcome Yoga for Runners and a Calmer You Manifestation Yoga session just in time with April’s Stress Awareness Month for a calmer body and mind.

Two expert-led workshops will deep dive you into how nutrition and physical activity support your mental and physical wellbeing and help reduce symptoms of stress, boosting your feelings of Zen.

Sally-Ann Lewis, Wellbeing Development Manager at OneWellness, said: The minute our members walk the door, we welcome and greet them in a safe space where balance is the key! There are not just physical goals, but for our mental health and wellbeing balance too. At a regular gym club, the focus and pressure are on being physically fit. At OneWellness in Harrogate, we incorporate yoga, barre, balance or dance cardio classes led by health professionals to help you stay healthy and fit, also helping with improving personal wellbeing and managing stress.

Mind in Harrogate – supporting each other for our community

Between classes and activities, the OneWellness team will take the time to engage with their guests, encouraging interactive conversations, writing on boards and offering their top tips and experiences in combatting stress. Fitness challenges in pairs, with squats, burpees, push-ups, or up/down plank are ‘on the menu’, and everyone is welcome to join in with friends or against a member of the OneWellness Clubs team.

Mind charity will be partnering once again to help people manage stress and offer their vast expertise. All participants will enter to win a prize following a ‘pay as you feel’ donation in supporting their commitment to improving mental health in the community.

Rose Petal Tea Rooms and their tasty, healthy treats, Sweaty Betty Harrogate pop-up activewear shop, and The Body Shop in Harrogate will all join with their top well-being must-haves products to give away.

Book your place and come to the OneWellness Festival of Wellbeing on Saturday, 2 April. Find the booking form here: https://clubs.onewellnessonline.co.uk/festival-of-wellbeing/