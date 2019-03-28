FERAL – Sonya Moorhead and The Greyhounds

A unique theatrical experience dubbed a ‘massive feminist call-out’ which fuses storytelling and live folk music is coming to Harrogate for one night only.
FERAL is the brainchild of performance artist and director Sonya Moorhead and is inspired by her own personal attempt to escape the suffocation of domesticity by hitchhiking to Oban to track down 60s ‘folk legend’ Anne Briggs.
The show, directed by award-winning Debs Newbold, will tour venues across the North this March stopping off at Harrogate Theatre on Thursday 28 March.
FERAL’s double-bill format means audiences will be treated to two shows in one, an intimate storytelling performance featuring live music and a few of Sonya’s party tricks followed by a live gig by The Greyhounds, a folk band which puts a new twist on traditional narrative folk songs. It features John Ellis on piano, Sarah Dale on cello and Ian Fletcher on guitar, bringing an unexpected texture to the iconic ballads Anne Briggs famously revived.
Originally from Northern Ireland and now based in the North West, Sonya is nationally renowned for her outdoor theatre productions and FERAL marks her first indoor show.
