Female Futures Fair

5 days ago
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 26/04/2019
2:00pm - 5:00pm

Location
Queen Mary's School

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe
THIRSK
North Yorkshire
YO7 3BZ


This free event is open to girls from Year 6 to Year 11 and parents and has been organised to inspire and help your daughter plan for a successful future in the working environment whichever path she may wish to take.

Keynote speeches from Professor Wendy Loretto, the Dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School and Dr Suzie Imber, an Associate Professor of Planetary Science who has won the BBC 2 series Astronauts: Do You Have What it Takes?

Call 01845 575000 or email admin@queenmarys.org to reserve your places.

Programme:

Keynote:
Professor Wendy Loretto, the Dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School

Speakers:
Alex Hall, BBC Broadcaster
Emma Doswell, Scientific Researcher
Jo Thackwray, Volunteer Resource Manager, Oxfam

Break for networking

Speakers:
Helen Morgan, Managing Director, Accenture
Harriet Little, Global Marketing, Fitbit
Susan Johnson, Founder, Bella di Notte

Keynote: Dr Suzie Imber, Associate Professor of Planetary Science and winner of the BBC 2 series Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?

Further networking

Confirmed Exhibitors:
Silk Family Law
Bishopton Veterinary Group
Nestle
RAF
Daisybeck Studios
Askham Bryan College




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*