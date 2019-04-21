Female Futures Fair

Loading Map.... Queen Mary’s School

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe - THIRSK

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe - THIRSK

Date/Time

Date(s) - 26/04/2019

2:00pm - 5:00pm

Location

Queen Mary's School

Baldersby Park, Topcliffe

THIRSK

North Yorkshire

YO7 3BZ



This free event is open to girls from Year 6 to Year 11 and parents and has been organised to inspire and help your daughter plan for a successful future in the working environment whichever path she may wish to take.

Keynote speeches from Professor Wendy Loretto, the Dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School and Dr Suzie Imber, an Associate Professor of Planetary Science who has won the BBC 2 series Astronauts: Do You Have What it Takes?

Call 01845 575000 or email admin@queenmarys.org to reserve your places.

Programme:

Keynote:

Professor Wendy Loretto, the Dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School

Speakers:

Alex Hall, BBC Broadcaster

Emma Doswell, Scientific Researcher

Jo Thackwray, Volunteer Resource Manager, Oxfam

Break for networking

Speakers:

Helen Morgan, Managing Director, Accenture

Harriet Little, Global Marketing, Fitbit

Susan Johnson, Founder, Bella di Notte

Keynote: Dr Suzie Imber, Associate Professor of Planetary Science and winner of the BBC 2 series Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?

Further networking

Confirmed Exhibitors:

Silk Family Law

Bishopton Veterinary Group

Nestle

RAF

Daisybeck Studios

Askham Bryan College







