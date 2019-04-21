Female Futures Fair

Date/Time
Date(s) - 26/04/2019
2:00pm - 5:00pm
Location
Queen Mary's School
Baldersby Park, Topcliffe
THIRSK
North Yorkshire
YO7 3BZ
This free event is open to girls from Year 6 to Year 11 and parents and has been organised to inspire and help your daughter plan for a successful future in the working environment whichever path she may wish to take.
Keynote speeches from Professor Wendy Loretto, the Dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School and Dr Suzie Imber, an Associate Professor of Planetary Science who has won the BBC 2 series Astronauts: Do You Have What it Takes?
Call 01845 575000 or email admin@queenmarys.org to reserve your places.
Programme:
Keynote:
Professor Wendy Loretto, the Dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School
Speakers:
Alex Hall, BBC Broadcaster
Emma Doswell, Scientific Researcher
Jo Thackwray, Volunteer Resource Manager, Oxfam
Break for networking
Speakers:
Helen Morgan, Managing Director, Accenture
Harriet Little, Global Marketing, Fitbit
Susan Johnson, Founder, Bella di Notte
Keynote: Dr Suzie Imber, Associate Professor of Planetary Science and winner of the BBC 2 series Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?
Further networking
Confirmed Exhibitors:
Silk Family Law
Bishopton Veterinary Group
Nestle
RAF
Daisybeck Studios
Askham Bryan College