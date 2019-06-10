picnic

Family Picnic Concert at Christ Church

Published on
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 23/06/2019
4:00pm - 6:00pm

Location
Christ Church

Church Square
Harrogate
N Yorks
HG1 4SW


Harrogate Theatre Choir will be having an family picnic concert at Christ Church Main Hall, Church Square, Harrogate on Sunday 23rd June in the afternoon between 4 and 6pm.

Bring your own food and drink picnic to enjoy during the interval. It will include many of our favourite songs and will be a delight for anyone who enjoys musical theatre!

Tickets adults £5, under 12’s free available from htcsecretary17@gmail.com or on the door. In aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia Forward Choirs in Harrogate.

More information on the choir at http://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/ or on our facebook page





Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*