Date/Time
Date(s) - 23/06/2019
4:00pm - 6:00pm
Location
Christ Church
Church Square
Harrogate
N Yorks
HG1 4SW
Harrogate Theatre Choir will be having an family picnic concert at Christ Church Main Hall, Church Square, Harrogate on Sunday 23rd June in the afternoon between 4 and 6pm.
Bring your own food and drink picnic to enjoy during the interval. It will include many of our favourite songs and will be a delight for anyone who enjoys musical theatre!
Tickets adults £5, under 12’s free available from htcsecretary17@gmail.com or on the door. In aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia Forward Choirs in Harrogate.
More information on the choir at http://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/ or on our facebook page